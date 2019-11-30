MONTICELLO — The Heart Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship, sharing a lunch and becoming more informed, will have its monthly meeting from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the church.
This month’s program will feature Barb Mann talking about the history of Christmas carols.
The program should be finished at 1 p.m. For those who are employed, feel free to attend the luncheon and program. Agenda – 11:15 a.m. – Worship; Noon – luncheon; 12:30 p.m. – program.
The public is invited to attend. For reservations, call the church office at 574-583-5787 before noon Dec. 9. Reservations are necessary for food preparation.
A free-will offering may be given for the luncheon.