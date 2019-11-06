MONTICELLO — The Heart Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship, sharing a lunch and becoming more informed, will have their monthly meeting from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the church.
This month’s program will be Susan Jordan from the White County Health Department.
The program should be finished by 1 p.m. For people who are employed, feel free to join the group for the luncheon and program. Agenda: 11:15 a.m. – Worship; noon – luncheon; 12:30 p.m. – Program.
The public is invited to attend. For reservations, call the church office at 574-583-5787 before noon Nov. 11.
Reservations are necessary for food preparation. A free-will offering may be given for the luncheon.