WHITE COUNTY — Wes Hartwell and Johnathon Redmon recently traveled to Noblesville for the Special Olympics Indiana state conference and attended the State Athlete Input Council.
Hartwell and Redmon, along with other athletes from around the state, gave their input and voted on issues affecting Special Olympics Indiana. Last fall, Hartwell was voted chair and Redmon was voted vice chair of the White County AIC Council.
Redmon said “The past couple years, Hartwell has asked me to get more involved in Special Olympics,” Redmon said. “When I was asked about AIC, I was asked to be on the ballet along with Hartwell. I said ‘yes.’ I’m glad I did. I really enjoy doing more for my county Special Olympics.
The week before the state conference, Hartwell was an instructor for Athlete Leadership Programs (ALPs) University at Butler University, where he taught a digital media course to 10 athletes. Hartwell is on the Varsity Club and ALPs management team