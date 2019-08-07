WINAMAC — Cheyenne Mekisha Holguin, of Monticello, has joined the Frain Mortuary staff as a funeral director intern.
Holguin is a 2012 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and 2019 graduate of Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago. She recently passed her national board examination and is serving her internship under the mentorship of Jon Maxwell Frain, who serves as vice president of Frain Mortuary Inc.
Holguin enjoys the outdoors, especially hiking and camping. She was recognized as a 10-year member of White County 4-H. She is the proud mother of one son, Onyx, who will be starting first grade at Eastern Pulaski Elementary School this fall.
Holguin plans to relocate to Pulaski County in the near future and remain employed at Frain Mortuary at the completion of her internship. She has been busy learning the ins and outs of funeral service, as well as getting to know the people of the community.
Holguin will work out of all three Frain Mortuary locations in Winamac, Francesville and Medaryville, serving all of Pulaski County and the surrounding area.