FLORA — The Flora Main Street is sponsoring the 23rd annual Carroll County Flower and Garden Fair.
It will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25 in the Merchants Building at the Flora Community Park, Flora.
Vendors will be selling a wide variety of annual, perennial, and vegetable plants, hanging baskets, garden art, trellises, and other garden related items. A free children’s booth will give children an opportunity to transplant a seedling and take it home with them.
Carroll County Parks will offer grilled pork burgers and drinks, coffee and donuts.
The popular “people’s choice” garden photo contest will be held again this year. Anyone can enter up to three 4-inch by 6-inch photos of any garden-related subject. Do not mount or frame photos.
Submit your photos to: 603 E. Jackson St., Flora, IN 46929. Entries must be postmarked by April 19.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Stephanie Mills at (260) 435-0219 or stephanieleah78@gmail.com.