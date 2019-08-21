September 2019
Kids Hike: Monday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. — meet at Altherr Nature Park. For kids pre-second grade and family. Meet at the parking lot tent to make a riding horse and ride the trails. If it rains, meet at the Central Pavilion in City Park. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983
Astronomy: Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 p.m. — Soccer field behind Meadowlawn. For everyone. The Parks and TLHS are sponsoring this gathering to view constellations, the moon, Jupiter and Saturn. We will provide the telescopes and star maps.
Audubon Club: Monday, Sept. 16, 23 and 30 at 7 p.m. — meet at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults and kids- bring the family. Learn about bird identification, bird habits and how to use binoculars then go birding. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983
Halloween Pumpkin and Ghost Gourd: Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. — meet at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. Make a gourd that looks like a pumpkin with a ghost on its head! Cost: $10. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.
Art in the Park- Acrylic Sunflower: Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults and older kids. Joy Bailey will lead a through the process of painting a sunflower using acrylic paints. Cost: $5. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.
Flight!: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. — meet at the Anheier Building in City Park. For kids third to eighth grade. Mitch Billue will introduce you to the concepts of flight and give you a rocket model to build and launch. Launch window scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9:00.59 a.m. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or parks at 574-583-3983
Art in the Park- Watercolor Owl: Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults and older kids. Joy will teach us to use watercolor to paint an owl in its natural environment. Cost: $5. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.