DELPHI – At least one area school has decided to delay the start of the new school year because of COVID-19.
Delphi Community Schools Superintendent Daniel Ronk released a letter to parents this week that outlines a one-week delay in opening the school for in-person classes.
The first day was scheduled for Aug. 6. It will now be Aug. 13.
The delay, he said, is due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases during the last seven days. According to the latest figures supplied by the Indiana State Department of Health, as of Aug. 4, the seven-day positivity rate in Carroll County stood at 4.3% -- rising from 2.9 percent from the ISDH’s last official calculation on July 27.
As of Aug. 4, the county had 145 positive cases out of 2,175 administered tests.
“We know that many in our school have been traveling out of state during the last week,” he said. Together, with the (Carroll County) Health Department, we believe that for the safety of our students and staff that we should move the first day of school for students to Aug. 13.”
Positive rate is the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in relation to the total number of people tested during the same span.
Delphi Community School’s reopening plan mirrors that of many other school districts regarding COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing of masks by students and staff, social distancing in classrooms where possible, modified lunch and recess schedules and procedures, and asking parents to screen the health of their child before sending them off to school.
“I apologize for such late notice, but the safety of our Delphi School family comes first, “Ronk added.