MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County is giving $5,000 grant awards to each of three White County communities in its second round of 2019 grants available to area cities and towns.
The Town of Burnettsville will use its $5,000 grant to replace the sidewalk in front of the Burnettsville Community Center, a long-standing resource for organizations and the citizenry.
Because the community is so small, each business is now responsible for maintaining the sidewalk in front of its building.
The Community Park in Buffalo is a place for families to enjoy time playing on the bright-colored playground equipment, playing baseball, or just relaxing on the benches.
Liberty Township’s grant will help construct a well on the property, providing a water source for maintaining landscaping as well as potential for construction of restroom facilities.
Always seeking to expand opportunities for visitors to its many parks, the Monticello Parks Department will use its grant to construct a climbing wall at the city pool.
The city pool is now 50 years old and has been an invaluable resource to hundreds of families over the years. The climbing wall will provide yet another opportunity for healthy exercise and fun.
Earlier this year, $5,000 grants were awarded to the Town of Monon for ADA-compliant access to the new splash pad; Liberty Township/Buffalo for landscaping and maintenance supplies for the Community Park; and the Town of Brookston for a new roof on the garage and other maintenance issues at the Waugh Community Park.
These grants are made possible by unrestricted gifts from everyday people who have established grants for such purposes.