MONTICELLO — The Community Chorus is preparing a Christmas program for residents of White County.
Brad Seward is the new director this year. He has invited the citizens of the area to join him to enjoy the singing of Christmas songs for the Dec. 8 event.
The rehearsals will be at Monticello Christian Church each Tuesday evening between 7-8 p.m. up to the Dec. 8 performance. Seward will provide the music for all members through the contributions from interested persons and concert-goers.
Additional information can be obtained by calling 574-583-3585 or email bseward@centurylink.net.