MONTICELLO — Carroll White REMC Board of Directors President Kevin Bender welcomed nearly 1,000 members and guests to the cooperative’s eighth annual meeting in June.
The event was at the Twin Lakes High School.
Dinner was catered by Nelson’s BBQ & Catering. White County Council President Butch Kramer sang the National Anthem and Phil Messer presented the invocation.
Attorney Patrick Manahan conducted the evening’s board elections. Kevin Bender, District 2, and Margaret Foutch, District 4, were elected to continue to serve member-owners. Both elected CW REMC directors were featured in videos talking about their roles in serving on the board.
Bender has served on the board for 11 years. He said he was honored to serve on the CW REMC board and with the team of employees. He added they are all dedicated to providing safe, affordable, dependable electricity to the member-owners.
For more than 30 years, Foutch has served REMC. She’s lived her entire life in West Point Township and said she believes the western part of the REMC territory deserves strong representation. Through all the changes and advancements during her tenure, Foutch said the REMC board and employees work as a team.
New this year, Manahan presented the oath of office to Bender and Foutch, who repeated the oath.
During the past school year, CW REMC started a new youth engagement program called the CW REMC Junior Board of Directors. Bender introduced Andrew Schoen, junior board president.
The 2018-2019 Junior Board of Directors included: Schoen as board president, Delphi Community High School senior/graduate; Erika Campbell as board vice-chair, Twin Lakes High School senior/graduate; Katie Kleckner as board secretary, Delphi Community High School senior/graduate; and Maggie Emmons as board treasurer, Twin Lakes High School senior/graduate.
Juniors during the 2018-19 school year included McKenzie Vogel, Twin Lakes High School; Iain Garbison, Twin Lakes High School; Elijah Hudson, Delphi Community High School; and Rylee Houston, Delphi Community High School.
Schoen announced that in the 2019-20 school year, the CW REMC Junior Board of Directors will expand to include students from Carroll Consolidated and Tri-County High Schools, doubling the board size.
“I am sure that this program will continue to grow and thrive for years to come,” he said.
Throughout the school year, the Junior Board of Directors performs volunteer work with not-for-profits, as part of one of the seven cooperative principles: Giving back to community. For those volunteer hours, CW REMC logs donated hours and places money into a special account so the students can donate money to the agency or agencies they choose.
This year, the Junior Board of Directors gave $228.75 to the Wabash and Erie Canal Center. Dan McCain accepted the donation. The same amount was given to Happy Tails Animal Care Center in Buffalo. Codie Clark accepted this donation.
Alicia Hanawalt presented senior certificates to members of the junior board.
For the past several years, CW REMC has partnered with Co-Bank, one of their lending institutions, in the Sharing Success program.
“Concern for community is a longstanding cooperative principle,” Bender said. “This defines rural America. There are people or organizations in rural America that need our help. That’s why Co-Bank created the Sharing Success program. Co-Bank works with their customers to find and help those organizations who need it. It’s about doing the right thing.
“This year, we are honored to give this award, which consists of $5,000 from Co-Bank, matched by $5,000 from CW REMC, for a total of $10,000. This year’s award went to the Uptown Project in Francesville,” he said.
Bender said the award will be used to enhance the town park by adding musical instruments, new park benches and landscaping.
“They want to promote a place for families to gather for years to come,” he said, as Darlene Mellon and Karen Albrecht accepted the donation.
Beginning this year, CW REMC presented high school senior scholarships at the annual meeting. CEO Randy W. Price introduced this year’s scholarship winners. CW REMC Board members presented 10 $1,000 scholarships to the following students:
- Hannah Galbreath, Pioneer High School
- Carter Hettinger, Winamac Community High School
- Korbin Cox and Lauran McClain, Carroll Consolidated High School
- Corri Shepherd, West Central High School
- Kinzy Crawford, North White High School
- Maggie Emmons, Jillian Schroeder, and Rachel Swaim, Twin Lakes High School
- Jonas Brown, Delphi Community High School.
Price presented this year’s door prizes: Robert Dolick won the grand prize, a John Deere riding mower. Other prize winners included: Radio Flyer Wagon – Cody Davis; Girl’s bike – Addi Hufford; Boy’s bike – Riley Price and Xbox – Ava Oilar.