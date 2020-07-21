MONTICELLO — Carroll White REMC hosted the ninth annual meeting of the cooperative.
Board President Kevin Bender welcomed members to the meeting of the cooperative.
“We come to you this year under much different circumstances,” Bender said. “The coronavirus has forced all of us to live and work differently than we have in our history. Carroll White REMC is no exception.
“It was that sense of purpose and direction that helped guide us in the pandemic crisis,” Bender continued. “We have faced major ice storms, extensive thunderstorms and tornadoes, but never a health crisis like this one. Your board worked closely with the CEO and leadership team to keep all members and employees of REMC as safe and healthy as possible.”
The annual meeting took place via Webex. More than 2,000 CW REMC members cast their votes in the board election.
Several years ago, REMC members voted to allow mail-in and electronic balloting through changing the Article of Incorporation. This decision proved invaluable with the pandemic.
Attorney Patrick Manahan oversaw the board of directors election. Three board members were elected to three-year terms as part of the annual meeting process — Kent Zimpfer, District 3; Tina Davis, District 7; and Ralph Zarse, District 5.
CEO Randy W. Price addressed CW REMC members focusing on safety, service and community — the key focus of the mission statement. He addressed seven strategic initiatives: Technology, financial, power supply, safety, member engagement, broadband and corporate.
CW REMC Junior Board of Directors Chairman Elijah Hudson, Delphi Community High School senior, discussed the goals and achievements of this board. Currently, the Junior Board of Directors includes students from Delphi Community High School, Twin Lakes High School, Carroll High School and Tri-County High School.
Next year, the junior board will expand to include all school within Carroll, Cass, Pulaski and White counties, as well as home-schooled students, bringing the number of board members to 16.
Eleven door prizes were awarded and nine bill credits to members who participated in the election process.
The following selected 2020 graduates in the CW REMC service territory were awarded $1,000 scholarships:
- Home Schooled: Jaycee Allen.
- Caston High School: Audrey Shaw.
- North White High School: Kelsi Carter.
- Lewis Cass High School: Isaac Chamber.
- Carroll Consolidated High School: Lance Richardson and Luke Marley.
- Twin Lakes High School: Colby Smock and Sullivan Spence.
- Delphi Community High School: Rylee Houston and Elijah Hudson.