BROOKSTON — Camp Tecumseh YMCA is hosting a pop-up Quilt Show in the parking lot of the Tecumseh Leadership Center.
It’s scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Oct. 5. There is no cost to attend.
Camp Tecumseh YMCA is host to five sessions of Quilt Camp each year. Quilters from all over the United States spend a few days each session learning and quilting at the Tecumseh Leadership Center.
Quilt Camp is approaching its 30th year.
The pop-up Quilt Show will highlight quilts from this session’s quilt campers. Visitors to the pop-up show will have the chance to see more than 100 beautiful quilts.