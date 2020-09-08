BROOKSTON — Camp Tecumseh YMCA is launching "eLearn at Camp," a new opportunity for students to spend their days at camp to complete their virtual learning.
Parents will have the option to sign their student up for three- or five-day programs that begin Sept. 14.
As schools are operating in various ways, Camp Tecumseh’s eLearn at Camp will allow students to work on their school assignments in a safe, socially distant environment. Camp Tecumseh will provide supervision, individual work spaces, and fast, reliable internet access.
Additionally, there will be a variety of recreational activities students can choose to participate in such as archery, crafts, outdoor games, canoeing and more.
The first week – Sept. 14-18 – Sound Advice, an audio/video and tech company from Lafayette, will be donating their time to appear on site as extra help with internet connection and technological difficulties.
For more information and to register for eLearn at Camp, please visit the Camp Tecumseh website.