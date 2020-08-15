BROOKSTON — The Over Twenty Extension Homemakers Club of Brookston celebrated its 50th anniversary on Aug. 4.
A special catered dinner and ceremonies were held at the Wolcott House in Wolcott. Nineteen of 24 members attended.
The club’s start-up was sponsored by two members of the Prairiettes Club in 1970: Linda Klinkhamer and Mary Comus. There were eight charter members in the beginning: Judy Bartlett, Cheryl Butz, Rita Butz, Mary Comus, Linda Conwell, Linda Klinkhamer, Diann Reynolds and Dayna Scruggs. Three remain active — Dayna, Judy and Cheryl.
Over Twenty was a popular White County Extension club and was known for its camaraderie and fun, so there was a waiting list to join; it grew to a maximum of 25 members.
In the beginning, the constitution included several structured rules, such as if a member missed two meetings, they received a letter informing them that they had better get back on track or they would be gone.
The monthly meeting allowed ladies to enjoy friendship and provided them with a break from work and parenthood. Members attending dressed in their Sunday best clothes, and sometimes dressed appropriately for specific events such as teas, parties, Halloween parties, Christmas parties with spouses, Mother’s Night Out, “Come as You Are” parties, a Murder Mystery Theatre and Delphi Opera House performances. The club also become known for its annual travels and adventures such as hot air ballooning, whitewater rafting, and parasailing.
The Brookston Annual Easter Egg Hunt was initiated by Over Twenty, with the first hunt taking place at Doctor Pruitt’s lot (west of the elementary school) in Brookston. After that, it was held at the elementary school and later at Argold Park. This endeavor was passed on to other local organizations as attendance grew so rapidly that the club could no longer sustain the growing costs of the event. Over Twenty also helped start the Brookston recycling program. Members stood in a truck as Brookston residents brought their recyclables to them.
To serve the community, the group supported the Federated Church’s backpack program, the Brookston Fire Department, the Methodist Church and White County Food Pantries, served meals to bloodmobile workers, played Bingo at nursing homes with residents, supported students throough the Federated Church’s Fifth Quarter outreach program, sent Valentine cards to shut-ins, donated clothes to Veterans Home patients, and supported the White County 4-H Fair and Prairie 4-H Club. Over the years, a community bench was donated to the Town of Brookston.
Members have grown up together, had babies together, raised their children, laughed and cried together, and now have are known as those senior citizen ladies who meet at the Brookston restaurant every Wednesday morning for coffee.
Through it all, the love and friendship for one another will remain way beyond the 50 years.