MONTICELLO — The Boys & Girls Club of White County plans to reopen Aug. 10 to coincide with the start of the Twin Lakes School Corporation schedule.
The club plans to open for programming as normal with social distancing measures in place. Masks will be required for all members in third grade and older.
The club’s Facebook page will have the reopening plan with more details.
The club is also planning a “Back to School” open house on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. each day. It will be an opportunity to register new members, renew memberships, tour the facility, meet the staff and ask questions about the club.