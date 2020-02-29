MONTICELLO — Boy Scout Troop 154 will be conducting a call-out for boys currently in the fifth grade through middle school Monday, March 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Monticello.
Interested youth and their families should come to the fellowship hall. Activities will begin promptly at 7 p.m.
Local Troop invites boys to join the youth of the community scouting unit as it celebrates 110 years of scouting adventure and continue the journey into the next century.
Monday’s meeting will include a detailed information session for parents, and activities and games for the boys. Pizza and soft drinks will be served following the meeting.
All boys who attend this meeting and complete an application will be able to attend the April Spring Camporee for free (a $25 value)!
In scouting, boys will have opportunities to experience activities they might not otherwise get. Scouting activities include — but aren’t limited to — camping, backpacking, caving, rock climbing, hiking, swimming and canoeing, rifle and shotgun shooting, skiing and lots of other outdoor activities.
For people with questions about what scouting has to offer or those who just need more information, call the First Presbyterian Church at 574-583-5787.