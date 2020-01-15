DELPHI — Delphi Community High School will host a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in the high school gym, 501 Armory Road, Delphi.
The entire process will take about an hour and give donors the opportunity to be part of a life-saving network in the community.
Donors must be 17 years old (16 with a signed permission slip), be well hydrated, have eaten a good meal, be in good health and present a photo ID at registration.
For more information, contact Kashiun Pierce at kmpierce@versiti.org.