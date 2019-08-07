MONTICELLO — The Heart Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship, sharing a meal and becoming more informed, will have their monthly meeting from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13, at the church.
This month’s program will be George Loy, attorney at law, speaking on elder law.
The program should be finished at 1 p.m. If you are employed, feel free to join the group for the luncheon and program. The agenda is as follows: 11:15 a.m. – worship service in the chapel; Noon – luncheon; 12:30 – program.
The public is invited to attend. For reservations, call the church office at 574-583-5787 before noon Aug. 12. Reservations are necessary for food preparation.
A freewill offering may be given for the luncheon.