MONTICELLO — Mid-July usually brings Enter the Garden Club’s annual Monticello Garden Walk.
The event, which had been scheduled for July 11, was canceled due to COVID-19 virus concerns.
“The Monticello Garden Walk is our most anticipated event for our organization,” said Beth Elwood, the club’s president. “We had to cancel our annual plant sale in May, also over the COVID-19 health concerns. These two events generate the club’s major income that supports the ongoing maintenance of our community gardens that beautify the city.”
Several participating gardeners in this year’s walk agreed to open their gardens for a special viewing for club members.
People who would like to support the Enter the Garden Club’s efforts by providing a donation toward this cause may send a check payable to Enter the Garden Club. Mail it to Linda Maudlin, 226 N. Illinois St. Monticello, IN 47960.
People who are interested in attending a meeting or becoming a member, the club meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., usually at City Park. Meeting locations are posted on the club’s facebook page www.facebook.com/entergarden.