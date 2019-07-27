MONTICELLO — First Presbyterian Church will once again host the annual Cancer Survivor Luncheon.
It will take place Saturday, Aug. 24. It will honor cancer survivors with a victory lap around the White County Courthouse Square and a luncheon with entertainment immediately following the walk.
The luncheon will be open for any cancer survivor and one guest, and will take place in the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Church.
Registration for the event will be at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with the victory lap at 11:30 a.m. and lunch to follow.
The church is located at 104 N.Illinois St., Monticello.
For more information, contact Jody Headdy at 574-583-8554.