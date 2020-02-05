MONTICELLO — American Legion Thornton Williams Post 81 has begun a membership drive to kick off the new decade and year.
The Legion would like more members to assist the post in helping veterans and other organizations.
The LEGION Act (Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service Act) was signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 30 and declared that the United States has been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941. This allows anyone who served on active duty since that date to be eligible to join the American Legion, the Sons of the Legion, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
“We need more help from veterans in order to keep this post going strong,” said Post Commander Bill Madden. “Our numbers are diminishing due to death. We now have very few members who fought in World War II or the Korean War. Veterans from the Vietnam War era, including myself, are now getting up in age and passing away as well.”
The American Legion has many programs to offer, but to run these programs, it needs the help of veterans. The local Legion supports scouting by giving scholarships to any Boy Scout who becomes an Eagle Scout. The Legion will send boys to Boys State. The Legion provides support to veterans or veteran families in need. The post has medical equipment that can be loaned to a veteran in need, such as walkers, wheelchairs and other equipment.
The Monticello post has dinner and dancing every Friday evening; special events; boat ramp access to Lake Freeman; a ballroom, dining room and pavilion available to rent at reduced prices to members; and reduced prices and gaming in the bar.
The American Legion is the voice of veterans on Capitol Hill. The national commander has testified before Congress on many occasions.
People who didn’t serve in the military but have a relative that did so are eligible to join the Ladies Auxiliary or the Sons of the Legion.
People interested in joining the Legion, Auxiliary or the Sons of the Legion are urged to stop by the post for more information.