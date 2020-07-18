MONTICELLO — American Legion Post 81 of Monticello decided Monday to make a couple of donations.
The first donation was for $1,000 to the Monticello Riverwalk project. The proposed Riverwalk will be directly across from the boat ramp, docks and pavilion the legion has on the river.
The second donation was $1,000 to the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette. The veterans home cares for senior veterans who need special care.
The legion gives donations every year to local nonprofit agencies, especially to those who support veterans.