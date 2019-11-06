MONTICELLO — Alpha Nu Music Club would like share an opportunity for students with financial need who are interested in voice or instrumental lessons.
The Mary Lou Anderson Scholarship for Young Musicians is available to students who meet the criteria.
Anderson was a lifelong resident of the Monticello area and a member of Alpha Nu Music Club for more than 50 years. She was extremely interested and knowledgeable in music.
She was active in the First Presbyterian Church’s choir and was the director for many years. Anderson wanted to encourage music appreciation and ability in youth. When she died in October 2016, her family requested that memorials be used to establish the scholarship program..
Applications for the scholarship have been distributed to music instructors in Monticello’s schools and to local music teachers. People who would like more information about the scholarship may contact your child’s school music teacher, local instructor or Teresa Odle at tkodle57@gmail.com.