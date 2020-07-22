MONTICELLO – After decades of service on community bank boards, Richard “Buzz” Horton retired July 15 from his most recent position on the Alliance Bancorp Board of Directors.
“I have enjoyed my involvement serving the local banking community over the years ... from Monticello-based State and Savings (branch in Monon) to Fort Wayne-based Lincoln National to Minneapolis-based Norwest. Norwest then sold the Monon branch to Peoples State Bank of Francesville, which later merged with the State Bank of Oxford to become the present Alliance Bank,” Horton said. “I was fortunate enough to survive and learn from every transition. The transitions reflect historical changes in banking nationally and locally.
“Through it all, it comes down to local banking, being there for the local community. Alliance Bank staff has made that happen. I feel fortunate to have been a small part.”
Alliance Bank’s vision has always been Growing Together and this past year was one for the record books. The locally-owned community bank closed 2019 with record high deposits, loans, and net income. At the heart of this growth is a dedicated team of employees and clients that are making the choice to bank locally. This year has, no doubt, presented challenges. The Board of Directors anticipates interest income to decrease, but mortgage volume will help offset those losses. They are especially proud of the Alliance Bank team for their part in securing $10 million in forgivable loans for local businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Buzz Horton has lived in White County his entire life, just recently retired and relocating to Carmel to be closer to family. He spent his career farming on his family’s land outside of Monon. He and wife Peggy have two living children (one deceased) and five grandchildren with one on the way.
“Alliance Bank has been privileged with Buzz Horton’s leadership,” shared Bank President Shane Pilarski. “Those that meet Buzz quickly recognize many strong attributes including intelligence, humor, diplomacy, empathy and a way of making anyone feel at ease and cared about. The strong support he provided to me and the entire Alliance Bank team will be missed.” She concluded, “We appreciate his years of dedicated service and wish he and Peggy many blessings.”
