MONON — All Aboard Monon — Monon’s Main Street organization — is sponsoring an early Halloween event Saturday, Oct. 19 in downtown Monon.
The Trunk or Treat will be 7-8 p.m. on Market Street. Participants with cars are asked to park with the decorated trunks facing the sidewalk. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
At 8 p.m., the community is invited to attend a free outdoor movie featuring “The Great Pumpkin with Charlie Brown” and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and to dress warm. The movie will be shown on the back lot behind Newbold Auto.
Alliance Bank will be serving popcorn. The committee will be offering bottled water for $1.
There is no charge for the movie, but free-will donations will be appreciated to help with the revitalization of downtown Monon.
For more information, contact Jacob Garling at 574-870-0812.