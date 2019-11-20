ALL ABOARD MONON
Main Street Association
Nov. 13, 2019
Jim Davis called the meeting to order at 6:05 P.M. by leading the pledge to the flag.
Kaylee LaOrange moved to accept the minutes of the October meeting. Tyler Worrell seconded. Motion carried.
In the absence of treasurer Nikki Jenkinson, Kaylee LaOrange distributed the financial report.
Jacob Garling moved to accept the report. Peyton Worrell seconded. Motion carried.
LaOrange then distributed a proposed financial policy between White County United Way and All Aboard Monon Main Street Association.
OLD BUSINESS: Jacob Garling reported that AAMMSA’s first trunk and treat event was very successful. He received thank you comments from parents of special needs children who were able to enjoy trick or treating easily and safely. Tyler Worrell was thanked for constructing the screen used for the movie presentation.
The Nov. 9 painting party was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The rescheduled date will be announced soon.
Jordan DeLong reported that the domain name and server have been established for the AAMMSA web site. He is working on a template.
Monon Christmas events have been publicized in the Carroll White REMC magazine, on WLFI events and in a state travel magazine . Jim Davis asked for volunteers to help decorate Caboose Park. Becky White showed pictures of the snow man family that will be part of the Caboose Park display. The three homes on the tour are: Jim and Bobbi Davis, Mike and Tammy Linback, Amy Provancal.
It was suggested to ask elementary and pre-school students to design and make ornaments for the Civic Center Christmas tree. Peyton Worrell will make inquiries.
Upcoming AAMMSA scheduled events are a Valentine dinner dance at the Monon Pub and Grill, and assisting with the June Food Fest. Other events to be announced.
Jim Davis reported that not enough entries have been turned in from the school to select a winner of the logo contest. He will contact the NW art department again.
Jacob Garling made the motion that AAMMSA join the Tippecanoe Arts Federation. Kaylee LaOrange seconded. Motion carried.
Jim Davis and Jacob Garling will contact the White County Economic Development office to assist in gathering data to prepare a prospectus of commercial opportunities in the town of Monon.
Jordan DeLong moved for adjournment at 6:55 P.M. Tyler Worrell seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Jim David, Tyler Worrell, Julie Gutwein , Kaylee LaOrange, Bobbi Davis, Becky White, Jacob Garling, Jacob Garling, Jr. Jodan DeLong, Peyton Worrell, Dick Stimmel