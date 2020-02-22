Feb. 12, 2020
President Jim Davis called the Feb. 12 meeting of AAMMSA to order at 6:01 p.m. by leading the pledge to the flag.
Nikie Jenkinson moved to approve the minutes of the January meeting as presented. Jacob Garling seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Nikie Jenkinson gave the financial report. Tyler Worrell moved to accept the report. Tami Newbold seconded. Motion carried.
Jacob Garling reported that the Jan. 25 painting party fundraiser was successful. The next craft event will be Feb. 29 at 5:30 in the Civic Center. Participants will create at textured book. Cost is $30 per person. Contact Jacob for reservations.
Monon’s entry for the HGTV Home Town Take Over was successfully submitted on Feb. 7. The final document was the result of assistance and input from Todd Shriver, Nikie Jenkinson, Jim Davis, Julie Gutwein, John Westfall and Jonathan Gutwein. Several other individuals also sent entries for Monon, as well as over 100 who digitally signed the petition. The video, available on YouTube and Facebook, has had over 2,200 views as of this morning. Comments from those who have viewed the video have been very favorable.
Jim Davis asked for suggestions for AAMSSA monthly events.
AAMMSA has been asked to chair the June 6 Monon Food Fest. The event will be held downtown instead of the park because of construction of the new splash pad. There was discussion of the availability of electricity, which streets should be closed and other issues. Debbie Reindt, 2019 Fest chair, gave an overview of past schedules, activities and costs. A committee was appointed to plan this year’s event: Jim Davis, Kelsie Combs, Marshall Roger Young and advisor Debbie Reindt. Other community members are encouraged to attend the Food Fest planning meeting February 19 in the Civic Center at 6:00 P.M.
I.U. Health White Hospital contacted President Davis to offer a day of community service. Jim Davis will suggest volunteering at the Food Fest.
Dick Stimmel moved for adjournment at 7 p.m. Deb Vandervort seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Jim Davis, Tyler Worrell, Julie Gutwein, Nikie Jenkinson, Bobbi Davis, Kelsie Combs, Cheri Maple, Debbie Reindt, Jacob Garling, Deb Vandervort, Phyllis Onken, Dick Stimmel, Roger Young, Hannah Young, Tami Newbold, Punk Newbold, Peyton Worrell.