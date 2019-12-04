LAFAYETTE — During a ceremony Tuesday at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, 14 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 12 counties were awarded capital grants totaling $110,108.22 by the SIA Foundation.
Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana.
Recipients at Tuesday’s event represented Clinton, DeKalb, Delaware, Floyd, Fountain, Huntington, Lawrence, Marion, Parke, Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vermillion counties.
The SIA Foundation awards grants twice annually to nonprofit organizations seeking up to $15,000 in capital funding for arts and culture, health and welfare or education projects. More information can be found at www.siafoundation.org.
Recipients for the winter grant cycle are:
- American Pianists Association (Marion County) – $5,501.78. Video recording equipment and media archive storage.
- Auburn Automotive Heritage (DeKalb County) – $3,794. Audio-visual equipment.
- Burnett Creek Elementary School (Tippecanoe County) – $2,476.40. Calm Down Kits.
- Child-Adult Resource Services (Parke County) – $10,449. Kiln and pug mill.
- Clinton Prairie School Corporation (Clinton County) – $14,894.83. Variety of equipment, including computers, gaming equipment and related furniture.
- Food Finders Food Bank (Tippecanoe County) – $4,520.00. Manual pallet jacks.
- Girls Inc. of Shelbyville / Shelby County (Shelby County) – $7,515.90. STEM-related equipment, including modular robots and a STEM Maker Station Cart.
- Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department (Fountain County) – $10,356.55. Variety of equipment, including multi-gas detector, thermal imaging cameras, trauma kits.
- Hope Southern Indiana (Floyd County) – $9,500. Variety of equipment, including shelving and paint.
- Huntington County Health Department (Huntington County) – $8,680.56. LeadCare II blood analyzers.
- Tree Lafayette (Tippecanoe County) – $2,752. Tools and safety equipment.
- St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church / Men’s Warming Center (Lawrence County) – $6,717.20. Bunk beds and mattresses.
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana (Delaware County) – $13,000. Electric pallet jack, pallet wrapper and pallet racks.
- Vermillion County Soil and Water Conservation District (Vermillion County) – $9,950. Augmented reality sandbox.
The SIA Foundation was established in October 1997 with a $1 million gift from Subaru of Indiana Automotive. SIA has made subsequent contributions of $4 million, bringing the total contribution to $5 million.
The SIA Foundation uses the funding to award grants and matching gifts to nonprofit organizations in Indiana. The SIA Foundation has awarded over $2 million in capital grants.