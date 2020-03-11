MONTICELLO — The official start to spring doesn’t arrive until March 19, but White County will receive an early dose of its this weekend with the start of one of the most popular and largest shows in north-central Indiana.
The annual Lakes Area Home & Garden Show kicks off Saturday and lasts through Sunday at the Best Western Brandywine’s 24,000-square-foot of exhibit space.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There is no cost to enter the show.
“This will be our 20th year for the Lakes Area Home & Garden Show, so we were making everything bigger and better,” event organizer Brandi Page said. “I’m so ready for the Home Show this year. It’s the first sign that spring is on the way.”
Homeowners and guests will have the opportunity to see the newest home-related products and services, as well as win prizes that include a patio set with a fire feature in the middle from Furniture Warehouse Outlet — a $2,000 value; a granite water fountain with a fire bowl from Musall’s Lawn and Garden Center — a $750 value; and a Primo Oval Junior 200 Tailgating Grill from Ship N Dip worth $1,500.
And as can be guessed by the prizes, this year’s home and garden show will be themed around fire.
New this year will be seminars covering home and garden subjects.
Stoney Suski, of Unilock, will present “Hardscape Projects” at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by “Birds in Your Neighborhood” with Rick Read at 11 a.m., and Sean Dekker, of the Real Estate Network, will talk about “Choosing a Realtor” and how a broker can best help in the buying and selling process.
Read will give a repeat presentation on birds again at noon Sunday.
All seminars will take place in the racquetball court.
Of course, the main feature of any home and garden show will be its exhibitors and vendors. They’ll include representatives from home environment, finance, banking, building contractors, furniture, home security, cabinetry, plumbing, and heating and cooling, as well as landscaping, pest control, guttering, driveway seal coating and blacktopping, roofing, carpet and flooring, manufactured housing and lawn tractors.