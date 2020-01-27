What does this business do?
We research and collaborate with women of our communities to find affordable clothing and accessories they love and then make them available for purchase.
What was the impetus for opening this business?
The three of us are really into beauty and fashion, but we are also moms and wives and were not able to purchase some of the cute boutique clothing we saw due to the prices. So, we took matters into our own hands and decided we could open our own boutique and make pieces available to our customers at price points we all could afford. Every woman deserves to feel comfortable and confident in her own skin and being able to offer products that do that was our driving force behind our collaboration of the boutique.
What is the best thing about being located in DeMotte?
I (Lynnsi) have been a part of this community my whole life. While it's small, it's also very welcoming and supportive, and it has been great to have such positive feedback. It has also been great to be involved and give back to the community that supports us so well.
What is the biggest challenge?
The biggest challenge has been getting our name out there. We have a great online presence and would love to see that continue to grow, but we would love to have more foot traffic in the store and get more people to know that we are here. Yes, its a tiny space, but it's cute and allows for people to try things on before they buy and also gives us a chance to meet more wonderful people.
When is your busiest time of the year?
Fall and winter have been our busiest time to date. We are just shy of a year of being open and have not gone through a spring fashion season yet, but all of the cute sweaters and leggings and layering pieces available in the fall and winter months have been a huge hit.
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
We carry an amazing pair of black leggings that are very popular right now. We've also had to restock our sherpa vests, and several cardigan styles many times.
What is a less popular item/service you would recommend?
We are striving to be a "one-stop fulfills all" kind of boutique where you can grab a cute gift for a special lady in your life, grab a cute outfit for date night, or revamp your wardrobe completely. We offer gift cards, candles, bath products, and some beautiful jewelry pieces that not many people know about.
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
We love connecting with new people and supporting those that support us. Giving back to our communities has been one of the biggest perks of starting this so far.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
Owning our own business has been nice because it has really strengthened our friendship and it has brought out some of our greatest strengths. We are also able to make our own schedules and make this work for us and our family life and other jobs!
What is the biggest downside?
Doing this is a LOT of work. We are constantly talking through things and on our phones more than we'd probably like to be. Many of our weekends are taken up by markets and events that we choose to be a part of, so we have to work really hard at finding balance for being successful, but also for making this fit into our lives.
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
I think some people see the word "boutique" and they automatically think expensive clothing in limited sizes. We are really the exact opposite. Our price points are on trend with many major popular retailers and our sizing ranges from women's small to 3X. While its not easy for us to have all sizes in every style, we really do work hard to accommodate ANY woman that would like to shop with us.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
We strive to boost confidence in women whether that be in encouraging someone to try on something they normally wouldn't wear or in conversation. We work at creating a community where women can come and see some really cute clothing options, but also where they can feel safe and valued.
When it comes time to retire, is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
This is something we really hope to be able to pass down to our families. As far as retirement goes, less than a year into this journey, its a little hard to see that far into the future. But we really hope for continued growth and success and the possibility to be a staple business in this community.
How has your business changed over time?
Every day we are learning something new, something we didn't know the day before. We learn how to approach things differently and try new things until we find something that really works. We shift our mindsets and expectations often based on our personal growth that comes from doing this together.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Have a plan. If you have a plan or a goal, that's all you need. Then work at it every day. We didn't have much, other than we wanted to start a boutique and we made it work with what we had. It's not easy and there are some really rough times that you go through, but if you approach everything with a learning mindset, you realize what you are capable of.