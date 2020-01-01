What was your reason for opening the business?
The Phillips’ objective, then and now, is to offer affordable health and fitness at flexible hours to the residents of White County.
What is the biggest challenge?
One of the biggest challenges of our business is to keep our members involved and interested in health and fitness. Also not being able to reach everyone in need. To mix things up, we offer classes to increase interest or decide when to additional machines to the gym.
When is the busiest time of year?
Winter is the busy season at the gym, in part to New Year’s resolutions and people trying avoiding boredom.
What is the most popular thing you sell and service?
We only sell one thing, good health.
What is the biggest misconception of your business?
Working out doesn’t have to be hard. It’s actually quite enjoyable when you chose to make it a lifestyle.
What is your business philosophy?
Clean and affordable, clean and clean
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Be personable. Customers appreciate kindness