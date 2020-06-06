FRANCESVILLE — Alliance Bank officials said earlier this week that they have processed more than 160 loans totaling $10 million under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The program helps local small businesses support payroll and related costs. Locally, bank officials said they help save 1,394 jobs within Benton, Jasper, Pulaski and White counties.
The average loan size was approximately $61,000 as of June 1.
The PPP, which was originally launched April 3 to address economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, provides forgivable, government-guaranteed loans for the nation’s small businesses, which account for roughly 48 percent of the U.S. workforce.
“As relationship bankers and dedicated members of this community, we are doing everything we can to protect the vibrancy of our small businesses, which serve as the economic engines for our local economy,” said Jonathan Elkins, chief lending officer of Alliance Bank. “I’m so proud of our staff, who have worked around the clock to process these loans and ensure that critical funds were able to get in the hands of those who needed it most. We will continue processing applications until all remaining PPP funds are accounted for.”
In addition to its PPP funding efforts, Alliance Bank employee donations, coupled with a bank match, raised $2,241 to spend at local businesses and lift up those hurting in the community. Gift cards were purchased from local restaurants for hospital custodians, laid-off workers, and essential employees. Sheets were also purchased to make protective gowns for first responders.
Alliance Bank officials said they continue to support local business development initiatives and continues to meet the financial needs of clients.
“Community banks stepped in to provide a helping hand to local small businesses — something that they do during both good times and challenging ones,” said Rebecca Romero Rainey,” Independent Community Bankers of America President and CEO. “Providing more than half of the nation’s small business loans, community banks prioritize the needs of their local customers and communities and quickly adapt and respond during times of crisis. By providing the lion’s share of PPP loans, community banks have served an essential role in helping small businesses survive amid COVID-19, while saving countless jobs across our nation.”
According to the SBA summary of loan approvals through May 16, lenders with less than $50 billion in assets accounted for nearly 65 percent of approved loans — totaling 4.3 million — and more than 62 percent of the approved dollar amount — estimated at $513 billion since launch of the PPP.
Nationwide, community banks have received an average of nearly 200 loan applications through the program ranging in size from less than $50,000 to more than $500,000, according to a recent ICBA survey.