WHITE COUNTY — The Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors visited Girtz Industries earlier this month to learn more about manufacturing and its impacts on the local economy.
Ever since 1963, Girtz Industries has designed and manufactured power modules and enclosures for gensets, chillers, boilers and switchgear for such notable clients as Caterpillar, Cummins, and contract work for the US military.
While there, the Junior Board of Directors was able to talk to plant manager Tyson Mellon, who gave them a tour of the plant and showed them all the different types of equipment and products the plant manufactures.
Alliance Bank created the Junior Board of Directors in 2015 as a means to develop leadership skills in local students while connecting them with businesses and service organizations in their communities.
Alliance Bank serves clients in Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities.