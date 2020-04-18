MONTICELLO — Take an idea and localize it. It made sense to Dan Fry.
The unit director at the Boys & Girls Club of White County saw many social media posts in late March as the United States began closing itself down, for the most part, because of the COVID-19 health emergency.
Fry saw other clubs around the state and country post videos and activities to their social media accounts, and wondered what could happen if White County followed suit.
“I follow quite a few clubs through Facebook … a lot of them were going to a virtual club atmosphere, posting things, and I thought it would be something cool we could do,” he said. “We’re constantly being bombarded by stay-at-home activities on social media and we kept sharing things. But I thought, ‘It might hit home more if it were people they know doing these things than some random person off the Internet.’ Put a familiar face with it.”
“We follow the school schedule, so if it’s not safe for them, it’s not safe for us.”
So Fry created the concept for the Virtual BGC, a series of how-to and other activity videos promoted on the club’s Facebook (https://bit.ly/2xCruGQ) and YouTube pages (https://bit.ly/2xDY0Z1). Then he recruited everyone and anyone who wanted to participate.
“We were all really upset we wouldn’t be able to see the kids or get to interact with the members every night,” Special Programs Coordinator Melissa Rice said. “That’s what we were used to. When Dan said, ‘I think we’re going to try to go virtual’ and we could come up with activities to do that we would inside of club … we all thought it was a great idea.”
Rice has contributed, as has most of the staff. Fry noted it was a good way for everyone to stay involved, should they choose to. And it’s given them all something to do. The club has put out three videos a day since April 2 on average. They usually run 4-5 minutes or so, with a couple over 10 so far.
Activities have included: Chalk coloring, book reading, craft making (Easter and otherwise), a trail-walking tour, learning yoga poses, learning about rabbits, no-bake cookie making, sing-a-longs, making paper airplanes, memory testing, and other things of that nature.
Twin Lakes junior Olivia Crawn posted one conducting science experiments and using different filters on her phone through the video. She also created an obstacle course that she and younger brother Jaxon went through.
“We just had to do random entertaining stuff for the kids to see we’re still doing things, there for them,” Crawn said. “I just wanted to make mine silly and goofy because everybody knows that’s how I am. It’s how I themed mine.”
Laughed Rice, “Olivia was amazing. I laughed so hard when she fell over.”
Rice and Fry both noted they asked participants to do something they felt comfortable doing. An example: Having Crawn sit for five minutes and read a book isn’t necessarily what she’s known for at the club.
“Dan is a genius for doing this. It’s a great way to reach out and make sure the kids know we’re still around, we still care and we still want them to be active and participate,” Rice said. “They’d still know we’re out there thinking about them and wanting to spend time with them. So they’re still with us every day through these videos.”
Posting the videos didn’t come easy. Fry has a background in graphic design, but dove into video editing once he decided to put this together for the club. He had to learn the software, set up how to get the videos to him, how to make sure everyone’s video software was compatible with his editing software, and make sure everything flowed smoothly.
He also wanted staff to come up with their own ideas.
“If they come up with the idea, they’re going to have more ownership of it, be more passionate about it, have more interest,” Fry said. “We allowed them to do whatever if they wanted to participate. Everyone has come up with the content themselves.
“But as they do with everything, they’ve jumped into it with both feet and really put their all into it. It’s been great so far, I think.”
Feedback has been sparse, mostly comments on the individual Facebook and YouTube pages. Rice’s kids have participated in the videos and love the others.
“They like that they get to be on the videos,” Rice laughed. “And they watched the popcorn pushups video and they were all about trying that activity. They absolutely wanted to do that.”
Fry noted there are still plenty of ideas mulling around, and he’s working on a survey to garner more ideas. He also has an open call for content out to Mayor Cathy Gross, Monticello’s chief of police and fire and other city officials, among others in the community.
“We’re open to whatever,” he said.
Fry also hopes to build the YouTube channel now and in the future, and keep fundraising any way possible.
“Just because our doors are closed doesn’t mean we aren’t serving kids,” he said. “We are doing our best to adapt to the needs of the kids right now. People can send contributions to PO Box 196 or contact me for other ways to donate while the building is closed.”