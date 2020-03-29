B-8 & O-69
NOTE: These numbers are for the March 2020 (Green) bingo game card.
Look for new bingo numbers in each edition of the Herald Journal throughout the month!
Cloudy and windy. High 54F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHERN INDIANA, SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN AND NORTHWEST OHIO. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
Wind: SSW @ 18mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 14mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 14mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 15mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 19mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 22mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 24mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 25mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 24mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi