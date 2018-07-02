Latest News

Court Beat

In the last week, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 10 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 401 criminally-based charges so far this year.

Crime and Courts

Five in Monticello arrested on drug-related charges
MONTICELLO — Five people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after White County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a well-being check on a pregnant woman and possible drug use involving …

Monon bank robber sentenced

MONTICELLO — The man who robbed Monon’s Alliance Bank at gunpoint on Nov. 29, 2016, was sentenced Monday, and the woman accused of being his driver said she intends to plead guilty.

Sports

Opinion

Extension offers Mental Health First Aid training

Purdue Extension will be offering “Mental Health First Aid,” a full day training that will be teaching participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Camp Tecumseh will work to continue mission

Having been born and raised in Monticello, I’ve been involved at Camp Tecumseh for many years. As a camper, staff member, counselor, parent and board member, my life has been greatly enriched and I’ve witnessed the change in others’ as well.

Monon bank robber apologizes to community

I don’t know quite where to start since every beginning before now seemed to be a road to ruin — a perilous course navigated by me, the captain, and to no other destination than that of self-destruction.

Local Business

White Oak Health Campus welcomes new rep

MONTICELLO — Officials with White Oak Health Campus in Monticello announce the addition of Kaylee LaOrange as the new community services representative.

State

Business and Economy

Puerto Rico governor rejects budget approved by board

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A disagreement over which budget Puerto Rico will use this fiscal year has deepened as the governor of the U.S. territory signed the version approved by legislators instead of the one implemented by a federal control board over the weekend.

Tesla makes 5,000 Model 3s per week, but can it continue?

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. made 5,031 lower-priced Model 3 electric cars during the last week of June, surpassing its often-missed goal of 5,000 per week. But the company still only managed to crank out an average of 2,198 during the second quarter.

Midwest economy: June state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

Health Care

Nation

Sisters seek to end gag order in priest sex abuse settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two sisters are asking a judge to invalidate broad confidentiality agreements made with a Pennsylvania Roman Catholic diocese so they can speak publicly about sexual abuse at the hands of a priest more than two decades ago.

Arkansas judge's suit over execution demonstration dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal court has dismissed an Arkansas judge's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from execution-related cases over his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration where he laid on a cot outside the governor's mansion.

World

Remote Canadian forest honored as World Heritage site

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The U.N.'s cultural agency is giving international recognition to a remote stretch of boreal forest in eastern Canada, praising its pristine environment and connection with Indigenous culture.

Lifestyle