MONTICELLO — The Monticello First Presbyterian Youth Group will be distributing free school supplies to families in need in the community.
In the last week, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 10 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 401 criminally-based charges so far this year.
Due to the Independence Day holiday, the Herald Journal will not be out in the U.S. Postal Service mail until Thursday. Single copy and e-editions will still be available as usual on July 4.
MONTICELLO — It’s the beginning of summer, yet there are more than a dozen children — about pre-kindergarten age, sitting at desks at Monticello’s Meadowlawn Elementary School.
MONTICELLO — Five people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after White County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a well-being check on a pregnant woman and possible drug use involving …
MONTICELLO — The man who robbed Monon’s Alliance Bank at gunpoint on Nov. 29, 2016, was sentenced Monday, and the woman accused of being his driver said she intends to plead guilty.
MONTICELLO — For the second time, an Indianapolis man found guilty of four drug-related charges in a White County trial in March didn’t show for his sentencing.
June 16
Not even a move up in division could stop two Northern Stars travel baseball squads from claiming state titles this past weekend.
Twin Lakes senior Taylor Spear needed a new partner at No. 1 doubles.
I’ve never been good at saying goodbye.
Two Twin Lakes golfers got a taste of statewide competition as they played in the Indiana Golf Boys State Junior Championship this week on Purdue University’s Kampen Golf Course, with one adva…
Though he’s only a sophomore at Twin Lakes, Jadden Ousley had to grow up quickly this season.
I do a lot of reading on health and other issues. Lately, I have been turned on to Dr. Steven Gundry’s work.
Purdue Extension will be offering “Mental Health First Aid,” a full day training that will be teaching participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.
Having been born and raised in Monticello, I’ve been involved at Camp Tecumseh for many years. As a camper, staff member, counselor, parent and board member, my life has been greatly enriched and I’ve witnessed the change in others’ as well.
I don’t know quite where to start since every beginning before now seemed to be a road to ruin — a perilous course navigated by me, the captain, and to no other destination than that of self-destruction.
MONTICELLO — Officials with White Oak Health Campus in Monticello announce the addition of Kaylee LaOrange as the new community services representative.
Q: What does this business do?
The Herald Journal sat down with Stacy Dempster, owner of Merle Norman Facial Spa and Boutique in downtown Monticello, for a question-and-answer session about her business:
PERU, Ind. (AP) — Police say orange-colored ecstasy pills bearing an image resembling President Donald Trump's face are making the rounds in northern Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS — The secretary of state's office officially has requested the nearly $7.6 million allocated to Indiana by the federal government to pay for election security improvements.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are reviewing the case of an Evansville man charged with attempted murder now that a man he allegedly shot last summer has died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS — The caseload and staffing issues identified in a recent independent review of the Indiana Department of Child Services won't be fixed simply by implementing the 20 changes recommended by the Alabama-based Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group.
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers placed for adoption prior to 1994 now can request their birth records from the State Department of Health.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A disagreement over which budget Puerto Rico will use this fiscal year has deepened as the governor of the U.S. territory signed the version approved by legislators instead of the one implemented by a federal control board over the weekend.
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says more than 800,000 users may have been affected by a bug that unblocked people they previously had blocked.
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. made 5,031 lower-priced Model 3 electric cars during the last week of June, surpassing its often-missed goal of 5,000 per week. But the company still only managed to crank out an average of 2,198 during the second quarter.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Federal regulators say America's oldest nuclear power plant will shut down Sept. 17, and plans to have its reactor fuel placed into dry storage within about six years.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
Learn what kind of weight training is least risky and most beneficial for you
Exercise, eating right and overall healthy living are key allies in keeping cancer at bay
Settling the squabbles and improving your health
This vaccine prevents cancer, so why isn't everyone on board?
June is National Hernia Awareness Month — what precautions can you take to protect yourself?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two sisters are asking a judge to invalidate broad confidentiality agreements made with a Pennsylvania Roman Catholic diocese so they can speak publicly about sexual abuse at the hands of a priest more than two decades ago.
ERWIN, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a New York state trooper (all times local):
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal court has dismissed an Arkansas judge's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from execution-related cases over his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration where he laid on a cot outside the governor's mansion.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be a different sort of president for Mexico, breaking the mold of past administrations.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The U.N.'s cultural agency is giving international recognition to a remote stretch of boreal forest in eastern Canada, praising its pristine environment and connection with Indigenous culture.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The InterAmerican Press Association has condemned the killing of Mexican journalist Jose Guadalupe Chan Dzib.
BARBATE, Spain (AP) — A life vest or, as a cheaper substitute, the inflated inner-tube of a tire are among the few items that migrants carry these days when they arrive on the shores of southern Spain.