Since the holidays are always a time for giving and celebrating together, the students, faculty, and staff of Milford High School are once again raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to a news release.
At 12:45 p.m. Dec. 20 in the MHS gym, National Honor Society will host its 28th Annual St. Jude Fundraiser; students, faculty, and community members will participate in activities for fun, prizes, and, most importantly, in support of the children of St. Jude Hospital.
Although not everyone will participate directly in the activities, everyone has the opportunity to be involved. All students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. NHS will be drawing for free assignment coupons from teachers and cash prizes; students enter their names in this drawing by donating $2. All money collected will be sent to St. Jude’s to help in the fight against childhood cancers.
NHS will be accepting donations online through St. Jude’s online donation center. The link to our local event is http://fundraising.stjude.org/Milford2019. Each year, approximately 5,700 young people receive treatment at St. Jude’s including more than 2,000 children from Illinois alone.
Community members are welcome to watch the festivities. Anyone who would like to contribute but cannot attend may do so online through the MHS website or by sending donations to the high school (checks payable to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital). The 28th Annual St. Jude Fundraiser should be an entertaining event and a wonderful way to kick off the holidays by sharing our resources with others.