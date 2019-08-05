Marching Band Director Steven Kurk discusses the work the Marching Cornjerkers put in over the past week to prepare for Friday’s preview concert. See more photos on pages 1 and 16 and see video at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.
Photos by Jordan Crook
Waylon Lee and his father, Hoopeston Area Board of Education Member Craig Lee, take part in Friday’s Hoopeston Area High School Marching Cornjerkers preview performance.
Hoopeston Area High School Marching Cornjerkers compete in a marching competition during Friday’s preview performance. Zach Colleen won the competition.
Hoopeston Area High School Marching Cornjerkers present their routine during Friday’s preview performance. The routine features a medley of songs from famed composer Danny Elfman.
Kaitlyn Coffey performs with the Hoopeston Area High School Marching Cornjerkers Friday.