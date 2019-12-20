Miss Troxel’s class sings “O’ Christmas Tree” during Thursday’s Kindergarten and Multi-Class Christmas Concert at the Lorraine Theatre. See more photos on pages 1, 10 and 15. See video from the concert at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.
Miss Troxel’s class sings “O’ Christmas Tree” during Thursday’s Kindergarten and Multi-Class Christmas Concert at the Lorraine Theatre. See more photos on pages 1, 10 and 15. See video from the concert at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.
Photos by Jordan Crook
Miss Morton’s kindergarten class sings “Christmas Chopsticks” during Thursday’s Christmas Concert at the Lorraine Theatre.
Mrs. Miller’s kindergarten class sings “Rudolph” as part of Thursday’s Maple Christmas Concert at the Lorraine Theatre.
Mrs. Clemmons’ kindergarten class performs “Jingle Bells” during Thursday’s Maple Christmas Concert.
Miss Schneider’s class performs “He’ll Be Coming Down the Chimney” during Thursday’s Maple Christmas Concert.
Mrs. Hofer’s kindergarten class sings “The Chipmunk Song” as part of Maple’s Christmas Concert at the Lorraine Theatre.
Maple kindergarten students gather on stage at the Lorraine Theatre to perform “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” to end Thursday’s Christmas Concert.