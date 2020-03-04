WOLCOTT — After three decades of service to the Tri-County School Corporation, Karla Buntin has submitted her letter of retirement.
She will finish out the school year and retire in June.
Buntin was a student of the first Tri-County High School graduating class in 1972. She started her career with the corporation serving hot lunches and as the athletic department secretary, then transferred to the junior/senior high school as the guidance secretary. She will be ending her career after working 21 years as a secretary in the superintendent’s office.
Buntin and her husband, Jack, have raised two children, Travis Buntin and Kayla Byntin Kottkamp. Both graduated from Tri-County.
Buntin looks forward to retirement as she is planning to spend more time with Jack, her children and their four grandchildren.
“I am very thankful and appreciative to have had these many great years working for the corporation in all the positions I have had,” Buntin said.
During a last school board meeting, Buntin was recognized for completing 30 years with the school corporation. As she received a commemorative pen, Superintendent Patrick Culp expressed his gratitude for all of her help and guidance.
“When I came here, people kept saying that it was a different environment, and I can really say that it is,” he said. “I get to work with very special people every day.”
Buntin’s successor will be Krisitn Dreblow, who has worked as secretary at the primary school for almost six years. Once her position is filled, she will train alongside Buntin as the Central Office secretary and assistant treasurer.
“I am very excited to further my career here at Tri-County and look forward to many more years,” Dreblow said. “I am a 2001 graduate from TC and absolutely love our school corporation.”