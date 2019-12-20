Maple students got the chance to perform on stage at the Lorraine Theatre for their Christmas Concerts Thursday. See more photos on pages 10, 13 and 15. See video from the concert at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.
John Greer third and fourth graders presented a unique take on “The Nutcracker” as part of their Christmas program Thursday. See more photos on page 2 and check out video from the concert at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.
Maple students got the chance to perform on stage at the Lorraine Theatre for their Christmas Concerts Thursday. See more photos on pages 10, 13 and 15. See video from the concert at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.
John Greer third and fourth graders presented a unique take on “The Nutcracker” as part of their Christmas program Thursday. See more photos on page 2 and check out video from the concert at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.