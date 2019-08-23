BROOK - This September the Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind youth and adults alike that the library is a doorway to countless resources.
To celebrate this exciting month, every adult that registers for a new library card will be entered into a drawing to receive two tickets to Hazelden Country Club’s First Friday Dinner on October 4th. Every new youth registrant will receive a goody bag and a free book of their choice.
Already have a library card? Don’t feel left out! Show your love and support of your library by picking up an “I Love My Library” yard sign and posting a picture on Facebook (tagging the library), or bring in a photo of the sign in your yard, and you will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to Hazelden Country Club’s First Friday Dinner on October 4th!
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, family storytimes, to makerspaces and in-person homework and tech help, libraries transform lives through education.
Libraries offer free and fun activities that bring families and communities together. “Our library programs serve people of all ages,” says Krissy Wright. “For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness, and for teens and older students, we provide access to technology and digital tools as well as GED resources. For our adult patrons, we offer a broad array of programming topics from health to gardening and crafting to organization."
“Our resources are free for all, and we want to ensure that everyone knows and has access to them," added Wright. "We encourage everyone to stop in and become a patron of the Brook Public Library.”