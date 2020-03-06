Editor,
We have the unique opportunity this year to elect one of our own to the
United States Congress. It has been over 36 years since we had a LOCAL Vermilion County
Congressman. All of Vermilion County would benefit significantly if we had LOCAL representation. Darren Duncan’s roots are solid in Vermilion County and he is quite capable and highly qualified to represent us. The other candidates are very nice individuals, but they are not LOCAL. Put your petty differences behind you and get solidly behind Darren Duncan.
Regardless of your party affiliation let’s send Darren Duncan to Congress. Vermilion County will benefit tremendously from his representation, so Vote March 17th for Darren Duncan for Congress.
Terry & Sharon Prillaman
Rossville, IL 60963