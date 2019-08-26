In the Lord’s Prayer, Jesus taught His disciples to pray; “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name” (Matthew 6:9) To hallow the name of God is to regard it as holy, to treat it differently from all other names.
One of the Ten Commandments warned, “You shall not misuse the name of the Lord your God, for the Lord will not hold anyone guiltless who misuses His name” (Exodus 20:7). Those who hallow the name of God take special care to avoid light meaningless and profane reference to God in their daily speech.
We must realize, however, that hallowing the name of God is not just a matter of vocabulary. Many people fail to hallow God’s name, who would never think of using His name in a vulgar or obscene context. They simply do not take God seriously in the way they live. Every day is consumed with activity that does not take God into consideration. Problem solving becomes a matter of relying on human resources. God is nowhere to be found in the picture. Which is the more serious breach of God’s command? To speak God’s name profanely? Or to give lip service to Him in church and then ignore Him in everyday life?
Several years ago, J.B. Phillips wrote an interesting book which he titled; Your God Is too Small. In the book he wrote about some inadequate concepts of God, and Mike Cope suggests that our God is “too middle-sized.” We affirm a lot of things about God. He is omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. He is majestic and glorious. He is the God to Whom we must give account. We are invited to draw near to Him. Our doctrine of God is right on target.
But when it comes to practical living, then we are not sure God is capable of doing all those things He has promised. Cope suggests we do not believe what we know. You can talk about Him in Bible class, but when you are struggling with the mortgage payments or a sick child or the loss of a job, Bible-class talk about God tends to sound rather hollow. That is because we believe in a middle-sized God. He is big enough to judge us in eternity, but not big enough to help with the job problem. To hallow the name of God means to treat His name with respect, not only in the way we talk, but also in the way we trust.
Matthew 6:9-15 (NASB)
9 “Pray, then, in this way: ‘Our Father who art in heaven, Hallowed by Thy name. 10 ‘Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done, On earth as it is in heaven. 11 ‘Give us this day our daily bread. 12 ‘and do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For Thine is the kingdom, and the power and the glory, forever. Amen. 14 “For if you forgive men for their transgressions, Your Heavenly Father will also forgive you. 15 “But if you do not forgive men, then your Father will not forgive your transgressions.
If we are going to truly hallow God’s name we must learn to trust Him. When life isn’t going the way we think it should, we also need to remember that we have not yet entered the Kingdom of God. We are still living in a broken world and until Jesus returns and fixes this world we will have pain and heartache.
You did notice that in verse ten we are to pray for the Kingdom to come. We are not going to it, it is coming to us. Many folks miss this important detail. When Jesus returns with that Kingdom, then God’s will will happen on our planet.
We are told to ask for our daily bread. This requires that we acknowledge that God supplies our needs even if we sweat to earn the funds to purchase that food. We sometimes forget that He also gave us the ability to earn those dollars.
Forgiveness is a touchy subject. Many are living in bitterness and hatred and letting the past control their present. The truth of the matter is that they are still stuck in the past and its hurts, and until they let them go, they are in bondage to that time and experience. It is time to forgive and find the true freedom Christ offers you from that terrible past.
Most of all we must acknowledge that God alone is the Almighty One and in charge. It is His Kingdom we desire to enter and it is this world that we are dealing with in the moment. Our world is full of Good and Bad. We can spend our time chasing the Bad or we can seek the Good.
Some people can only see the negative in life and those find little to be thankful for or appreciate. God has a better plan and greater reward for those who look for the Good, seek the Good and practice the Good.
Jesus closes this model prayer with a reminder that to be forgiven we must first forgive others. He repeats Himself because we are often slow learners and need to be reminded that this is His way, and it needs to be our way.
Jesus taught in this prayer our need to see God as bigger than ourselves. We dare not put Him in some small container and carry Him around with us. We
need to lift Him up and declare His greatness in our daily lives. This should not be reserved for Sunday Morning Worship.
So What Shall We Do?
We need to find the focus that Jesus was sharing with the disciples. We must learn to focus on our God, seek His favor, honor His name, live with respect for Him and His coming Kingdom.
Does your speech honor God or do you sound just like the rest of the folks you are around every day? It is time to clean up our lives, honor God and live as a light to others of our love and devotion to our Great and Mighty God. Are you on board?
For more information, Pastor David W. Cheatwood may be reached at info@hedrickchurchofgod.org