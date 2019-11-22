Two Hoopeston girls are leaving Wednesday for the 1956 Senior Girl Scout Round-up which is to be held near Milford, Mich. June 29-July 11.
Laura Mae Wells and Beth Galloway were selected by the camp committee last October on the basis of camping experience and ability to adapt themselves to new people and situations. They will join senior Scouts from Dane, Champaign, and Bloomington this area.
After taking preparatory instruction since the first of the year, the girls will participate in activities that will increase their understanding of our American Heritage.
At the camp, each patrol will be required to cook for 10 people. There are eight in a patrol, but they will have to be prepared for extra guests. Each member will be given a specific job, such as song leader, warden of equipment, patrol photographer, or news reporter.
With 9,000 girls and adults pitching their tents in the tent city which covers about 1,500 acres. The administrative area will have information booths, offices, as well as headquarters staff cafeteria and housing facilities. Here the Flag of our country, as well as 48 state Flags, the Flag of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, and the flags of its member countries will be raised and lowered daily.
Each section, composed of three camps and accomodating a total of 960 girls, will have first aid, commissary, storage, assembly tents as well as primitive laundry and showers. Here the girls will be provided only with the necessities like fire lightning equipment and materials for benches and tables. They take it from there.
There will be swimming, tours, arena events, and other programs so the experience for the girls will be varied.
Beth Galloway has been elected patrol leader and Carol Henderson of Danville assistant leader of the Chi-blo-ho-da patrol. The name is derived from the four towns represented, Champaign, Bloomington, Hoopeston, and Danville.