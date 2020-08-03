Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, awarded numerous scholarships for the Summer 2020 semester. Area students receiving awards include the following:
Jessica Donnelly of Milford, received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Donnelly attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
Morgan Drennan of Rossville, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Drennan attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
Abigail Horatschki of Potomac, received the Charline Grygiel Memorial Scholarship and the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Horatschki attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
Taylor Sullivan of Hoopeston, received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Sullivan attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
Lakeview College of Nursing Scholarships are made possible by generous donations to the College's scholarship endowment fund. Scholarships are awarded based upon criteria established by the donor as well as the financial need and/or academic merit of each applicant.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.