LAFAYETTE — The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation (WREC) is still accepting volunteers for the Wabash Sampling Blitz on Friday September 13, 2019.
The Wabash Sampling Blitz is an event held twice a year in which volunteers collect and test water samples from local streams and tributaries that lead to the Wabash River. Volunteers become citizen scientists and learn about different ways to assess water quality and health of aquatic communities through this experience. No prior experience is necessary to participate.
After registering online, volunteers are assigned to one of the two staging locations where they will receive maps, driving instructions and the equipment needed to collect the samples. Volunteers can sign up with a partner or alone and be assigned to a group. Each group then visits 3-5 sites to collect the samples and some field data. Upon returning, volunteers get to perform more tests and see other groups’ results. Volunteers should expect this activity to last approximately 2 hours. Volunteers can arrive anytime between 2:30 pm-5:00 pm for this unique opportunity.
The Duke Energy Foundation has generously funded the 2019 Wabash Sampling Blitz. Thanks to their support, waders are available for volunteers to borrow if they do not own appropriate footwear such as waterproof boots.
The Blitz is a great way for community members to take an active role in monitoring and protecting the health of our waterways. Volunteers explore areas of our watershed they may not have visited before! The blitz has occurred biannually since the fall of 2009 and all data results are posted on the WREC website for the public to view anytime.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can register at wabashriver.net/blitz-registration/ or by contacting the Wabash River Enhancement Corporation at watershed@wabashriver.net