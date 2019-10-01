Sept. 27, 2019

Jefferson 69 Anderson 13

Central Catholic 20 Rensselaer Central 17

Harrison 28 Indy Tech 0

West Lafayette 73 Benton Central 7

McCutcheon 35 Richmond 0

North Vermillion 21 Attica 14

Danville 42 Southmont 0

Seeger 47 Fountain Central 6

Covington 52 South Newton 0

Carroll 33 Tri Central 22

Eastern Howard 35 Clinton Central 7

Delphi 45 Clinton Prairie 29

North Montgomery 42 Crawfordsville 6

Western Boone 56 Frankfort 0

Hamilton Heights 27 Twin Lakes 20

North Newton 34 Frontier 12

Hertiage 35 Tri County 6

North White 34 Caston 16