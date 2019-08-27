WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm announced the six 2019 Tyler Trent team captains after the first fall camp practice Thursday.
Voted on by their teammates, offensive lineman Grant Hermanns, tight end Brycen Hopkins and quarterback Elijah Sindelar were named offensive captains, while linebacker Markus Bailey, safety Navon Mosley and tackle Lorenzo Neal were named from the defense. All of the 2019 captains are seniors, with Bailey, Neal and Sindelar voted to represent the team in back-to-back years.
Brohm renamed the captaincy during the Boilermakers’ spring game in April to honor the legacy of Purdue fan and 2018 captain Tyler Trent. Trent fought for the advocacy of pediatric cancer treatment and research while battling osteosarcoma himself. He passed away Jan. 1, 2019, at the age of 20.