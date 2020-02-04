EVANSTON, Ill. – Sasha Stefanovic buried a long 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left to cap off a remarkable rally and lift Purdue to a 61-58 victory over Northwestern on Saturday night in Welsh-Ryan Arena.
The Boilermakers trailed 58-50 with 2:49 to play, but ended the game on an 11-0 run capped off by Stefanovic’s second game-winning 3-pointer in Big Ten play. The Wildcats’ Pat Spencer had a shot at the buzzer to tie it, but was well off the mark as Purdue earned its first Big Ten road victory of the season.
The Boilermakers only led for 3 minutes and 24 seconds during the contest. After trailing 29-25 at halftime, Purdue surged ahead 35-33 on a Jahaad Proctor and-1 with 16:59 to play. However, Northwestern’s Boo Buie then connected on three straight triples for a personal 9-0 run to take a 42-35 lead with 15:03 to play.
The lead would stretch to 10 points at 50-40 with 12:43 to play. The Boilermakers would outscore Northwestern 21-8 the remainder of the game to set up Stefanovic’s game-winner.
Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr., led Purdue with 13 points each, while Isaiah Thompson had 11 for the Boilermakers. The Boilermakers were 22 of 52 (.423) from the field, 9 of 24 (.375) from 3-point range and 8 of 12 (.667) from the free throw line. Northwestern outrebounded the Boilermakers 31-30.